POLICE have advised motorists to avoid a motorway junction while they deal with an ongoing incident.
There has reportedly been a road traffic collision on the A12 Southbound around Junction 26.
@EPRoadsPolicing are dealing with an RTC on the A12 Southbound around Junction 26. 1 lane closed, Traffic building up quickly. Please avoid the area whilst we try resolve it. pic.twitter.com/w7TCQWGefb— Essex Roads Policing (@EPRoadsPolicing) November 12, 2023
One lane is closed.
An Essex Police spokesman wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Traffic [is] building up quickly.
"Please avoid the area whilst we try resolve it."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here