Essex Police's Operational Support Group (OSG) arrested nine people in one day and also seized four vehicles due to drivers not having any insurance.

The OSG is a specialist team which support other teams from across the force in carrying out activity which is vital to keeping people safe.

This work can include conducting high visibility patrols, making arrest attempts, and carrying out warrants, as well as proactive patrols on the roads.

During a recent day of action in Essex officers made arrests in Southend and Basildon in connection with investigations into domestic, sexual and violent offences.

Two more arrests were made in Basildon for driving and theft offences after a vehicle failed to stop for officers, while a woman was arrested in the Braintree in connection with a series of burglaries.

There were also arrests in Chelmsford and South Woodham Ferrers for drug driving offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Bliss said: “This was a really productive day of activity supporting teams from across Essex Police.

“The work of the OSG is important to getting suspects into custody and keeping our communities safe.

“This is work they do every day, and they’ll be out across the county doing it again today.”