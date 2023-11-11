POLICE have released a CCTV appeal following a man reportedly being assaulted in Chelmsford High Street last month.
It was reported the man in his 20s was assaulted near to the Metro Bank shortly before 2.20am on October 15.
He was left with injuries to his head, neck and shoulders.
Police have now released CCTV imagery of two people they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation.
An Essex Police spokesman said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
“Please quote the crime reference number 42/186371/23 and let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service.”
Alternatively, you can call Essex Police on 101 or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here