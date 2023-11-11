The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust was caring for 43 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, November 9, figures show.

That was up from 39 on the same day the previous week - in increase of 10 per cent.

Seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital at the trust in the week to November 3.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which operates Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was caring for 57 patients with coronavirus in hospital - down from 73 on the same day the previous week and a 22 per cent fall.

Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with coronavirus has decreased by 28 per cent in the last four weeks.