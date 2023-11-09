EMERGENCY services have stopped traffic on a busy North Essex road due to an on-going incident.
Traffic has been stopped in both directions of the A12 between the J16 and J17 due to a medical emergency.
This is now leading to seven miles worth of traffic on the A12 southbound and three miles of congestion on the A12 northbound.
A spokesman for Essex Police has commented on the situation so far.
They said: “We received a call from our ambulance service colleagues requesting assistance at the scene of an incident on the A12 at Chelmsford.
“A road closure is in place in the area while they deal with a medical emergency.”
An air Ambulance helicopter was called to the incident earlier this morning, alongside an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, and a ambulance officer vehicle.
A spokesman for The East Of England Ambulance Service has now confirmed a person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
They said: "One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, one ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to a lay-by on the A12 this morning following reports of a medical emergency.
"One patient was transported in a serious condition to Queen's Hospital Romford by road ambulance."
