The emergency services were called on Saturday afternoon at about 3.30pm to concerns for the safety of a woman in the River Crouch.

Essex Police worked with the Coastguard to bring the woman to shore and she was confirmed to be dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway and officers have confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers were called to the River Crouch in Maldon, close to Marsh Farm Road at around 3:30pm on Saturday, November 4 following the concern for safety of a woman in the water.

“Officers supported the Coastguard in bringing the woman to shore and she was sadly declared dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”