A WOMAN has been found dead near an Essex river, police have confirmed.
Essex Police officers say they were called to concerns for the welfare of a woman at the River Blackwater in Braintree shortly before 1.30pm on October 31.
A spokesman said: “Emergency services attended but, sadly, a woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.”
“Her death is not being suspicious and a file will be prepared for a coroner”, they added.
