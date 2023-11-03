These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5.

Most of the main road closures in Essex will be along the A12 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, November 3 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 12 to 15 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm until 6am the following day.

Alongside that, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 26 (9pm to 6am) as well as an entry slip road at Junction 26 (9pm to 5am) on the Northbound way.

There will also be an entry slip road closure on the Southbound way at Junction 27 also between 9pm and 5am.

Finally, there are some continuing works on the Southbound way at Junctions 14 and 15 with their entry slip roads, as they are closed until 5am December 18 according to the National Highways website.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way on the Dartford Crossing, the West tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 11pm to 5.30am.

M25

The M25 clockwise way at Junction 30 the MarDyke entry slip road will be closed between 11pm and 5am for CAT1 emergency works.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, November 4 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 26 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm to 6am.

There will also be the continuing works until December 18 on the entry slip roads of Junctions 14 and 15.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 for ERA Bay Ecology work from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, November 5 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 26 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm to 6am.

There will also be continuing works until December 18 on the entry slip roads of Junctions 14 and 15.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex Junctions on this day.