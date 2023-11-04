It will be an opportunity for people to purchase Christmas-related crafts and enjoy some street food as the temperatures get a little colder.

Plus, you may even be able to try out an ice rink, go on some funfair rides and see some live music.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of some of the best Christmas markets across the county that you need to explore during the most wonderful time of the year.

People can take in festive crafts, food and drink at Christmas markets around Essex (Image: Canva)

Essex Christmas Markets 2023

Colchester Christmas Market

Colchester's Christmas market will be back on the High Street once again, with it taking place on Sunday, November 26.

There will be plenty to take in on the day including live music, street performers, mulled wine, street food, gifts, Santa and funfair rides.

The event is run in conjunction with Food And Drink Festivals UK.

Maldon Christmas Fayre & Street Market

On Thursday, November 30 Maldon Town Council will be hosting their Christmas lights switch on as well as their Christmas Fayre.

There will be around 100 stalls lining the High Street offering festive crafts, food and drink.

Alongside that, there will be an evening of entertainment and late night shopping supporting the local businesses.

On the Visit Maldon website, it adds: "The High Street will be closed from 2pm onwards, with lights being turned on at 5pm by the Town Mayor from the Moot Hall Balcony."

Ingatestone Christmas Market

Taking place at the Ingatestone Community Centre on Sunday, December 10, the Ingatestone Christmas Market won't be one to miss.

There will be plenty of stalls inside and outside of the centre to buy some festival crafts as well as enjoy some hot food and drink.

Alongside this, there will be a Santa's Grotto, a live stage with a variety of local acts, a supervised kid's play area and special activities in the Market Place area of the High Street.

Christmas Gift & Food Fair at Chelmsford City Racecourse

Chelmsford City Racecourse will be hosting the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity Christmas Gift and Food Fair on Sunday, November 26.

More than 100 small local businesses will be showcased, with the majority from Essex and Suffolk.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the website here.

Old Leigh Christmas Market

Old Leigh Christmas Market will take place over the weekend of December 2-3 at the Strand Wharf, opposite the Crooked Billet pub.

From 10am to 5pm stallholders will be selling plenty of amazing crafts and festive gifts.

Unlike previous years, there will be no stalls selling packets of sweets and boxes of cakes as the 2023 event will “focus more on the arts and crafts”.

Also, there will be no appearance from Father Christmas.