Suffolk Police was called to the incident on the Colchester-bound carriageway near junction 31 (Capel St Mary) at about 7.10am today.

A spokesman for the force said officers are at the scene but the incident will be taken over by National Highways.

The AA is reporting heavy traffic which is queuing past junction 32.

How is Storm Ciarán affecting Essex?





The incident comes as Essex has been battered by Storm Ciarán.

SEE ALSO: Hour-by-hour forecast amid amber Storm Ciarán warning

Essex Highways said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "Please take extra care and only travel if necessary today. Our emergency crews are on standby and ready to respond to fallen trees/flooding reports."

Tendring Council said it has received reports of fallen trees this morning.

Storm Ciaran is affecting the country's motorways (Image: PA)

Essex County Council's traffic control team said it had been made aware of "numerous fallen trees and standing water or patches of flooding on the roads" by Essex Police.

"Driving conditions may be very hazardous in some areas - please take care and drive to the conditions," it added on social media.

Across the south coast, an amber warning, the second most severe, runs from 6am to 5pm on Thursday with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph, with the potential for 85mph and large waves.

Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Large waves and onshore gales brought by Storm Ciaran could see significant flooding along parts of the south coast and along parts of the Yorkshire and North East coasts on Thursday.”

Commuters in southern England were urged to work from home, with rail firms “strongly advising” passengers not to travel on routes in and out of London before 9am on Thursday as they assess any fallen trees and debris on the line.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) urged people watching the conditions to stay away from the coast.