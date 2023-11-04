These Essex streets are thanking their lucky stars after winning the People's Postcode Lottery in October.

Prize-winning postcodes from October’s draws were announced daily from October 7.

Across the county, 16 postcodes were named among the winners.

For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.

The winning postcodes were:

  • CO11 1BA – Manningtree
  • SS15 6GW – Laindon
  • CM20 1AY – Harlow
  • CM6 3DF – Felsted
  • CM5 9LD – Ongar
  • CM1 6XH – Chelmsford
  • CO14 8RW – Walton
  • SS2 4TH – Southend
  • SS6 8SZ – Rayleigh
  • CO9 3EU – Castle Hedingham
  • CM8 1FU – Witham
  • SS6 7RN – Rayleigh
  • SS0 7LJ – Southend
  • CO2 9EQ – Colchester
  • CM22 6AN – Henham
  • CO6 4FE – Great Horkesley

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket.

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33 per cent of ticket money going to good causes.

For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.