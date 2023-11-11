Ministry of Justice figures for 2021 reveal 63 of the 239 offenders in Essex aged ten to 17 went on to reoffend within a year of being convicted or released from prison.

It meant the reoffending rate for youths stood at 26.4 per cent – higher than the rate for adults, 22.9 per cent of whom committed further offences.

The overall reoffending rate in Essex was 23 per cent, representing a one per cent decrease from 2019.

Of the 1,621 reoffenders across the county, the most (347) were found guilty of summary non-motoring offences.

These can include common assault, breach of supervision requirements and breaking into a house.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “This Government is doing more than ever to support children and young people caught up in the justice system, investing millions into local services to help them get their lives back on track.

“At the same time, the number of children and young people entering the justice system has fallen by 78 per cent over the last decade.”