It was alleged that whilst off duty at a social event in January 2023, T/Sgt Phillips had behaved inappropriately towards a colleague.

A misconduct panel found that temporary sergeant Ashley Phillips had not breached standards in relation to authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

A four-day misconduct hearing chaired by Independent legally qualified chair David Tyme began on Monday 16 October.

It found the allegations against T/Sgt Phillips were not proven and he will shortly return to his duties.

“We expect the highest of standards from our officers and staff whilst on duty and whilst they are off duty," Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said.

“When an allegation is made it is right it is fully investigated.

“T/Sgt Phillips will be supported in his return to the workplace as will those who highlighted concerns."