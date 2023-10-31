Essex County Council’s traffic control team confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that one lane is closed on the northbound carriageway of the A12 after junction 29 (Ardleigh Crown interchange).

It said the closure was necessary to facilitate “emergency works to repair a manhole cover”.

ONGOING-A12 Northbound – One lane closed after J29 (A120/Ardleigh) – for emergency works to repair a manhole cover. Traffic slow back past J29. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) October 31, 2023

Traffic is understood to be flowing normally on the London-bound carriageway.

Speed sensors show queues are currently back as far as junction 26 (Eight Ash Green), while queues are also beginning to build on the eastbound A120 approaching junction 25 of the A12 (Marks Tey).

Traffic is also heavy on roads across Colchester as motorists avoid the A12, with disruption reported in both directions on Cymbeline Way and Lexden Road.