Two yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for Essex next week. A rain warning will be in place from 6pm on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Thursday, with heavy rain associated with Storm Ciaran potentially causing some flooding and delays to train and bus services.

This warning is only in place in parts of south Essex, such as Southend, Canvey, Tilbury and Benfleet, while missing parts of Basildon and further afield in north Essex.

A wind warning in place from midnight on Thursday until 6pm later that day has been issued across the whole of Essex, with very strong and potentially damaging winds associated with Storm Ciarán possible.

What is Storm Ciaran?





A deep area of low pressure, named today as Storm Ciaran, brings strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of England and Wales.

#StormCiarán has been named and is forecast to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/wC1NxowSoW — Met Office (@metoffice) October 29, 2023

Met office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Winds associated with Storm Ciaran are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60 mph further inland.

“This deep low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”

What to expect during Storm Ciaran warnings

During Wednesday and Thursday's yellow rain warning, the Met Office warns to expect:

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

During Thursday's yellow wind warning, residents should expect: