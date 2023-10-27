A misconduct panel, chaired by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, found ex-Police Constable Thomas Uden breached standards in honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and duties and responsibilities.

Former PC Uden was found to have stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a red traffic light and tested the driver for drugs as part of his duties.

The test was positive, but Essex Police says the former officer turned off his body worn video and failed to take the appropriate action to prosecute the driver.

Following this it was found he made false entries in his paperwork and lied to his Sergeant about what had happened.

This behaviour was reported to Essex Police's professional standards department and an investigation was launched.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “Former PC Uden’s actions in this case fell far below the standards we expect from every officer within Essex Police.

“Driving under the influence of drugs is a major factor in causing death and serious injury on the roads.

“Therefore, we take offences of driving under the influence extremely seriously. This former officer’s actions seriously undermined the work done across Essex to make our roads safer.

“Equally the public and colleagues in Essex Police rightly expect everyone in Essex Police to be honest and professional.

“Action like this undermines the essential trust of the public and the hard work of the overwhelming majority of people in Essex Police who work tirelessly every day to protect and serve the people of Essex.”

At the hearing, on Friday October 20, the panel found ex-PC Uden would have been dismissed had he still been a serving officer.