These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29.

Most of the main road closures in Essex will be along the A12 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, October 27 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 12 to 15 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm until 6am the following day.

Meanwhile, on the Southbound way, there will be entry slip road closures from Junction 15 to 14 from 5am on Friday to 5am on Saturday.

Alongside those, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 26 on the Northbound way from 9pm to 6am and an entry slip road closure on the Northbound way at Junction 19 from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way on the Dartford Crossing, the West tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 11pm to 5.30am.

M25

The M25 clockwise way at Junction 27 to the M11 Southbound Junction 6 link road will be closed for testing works from 11pm until 6am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, October 28 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 12 to 15 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm until 6am the following day.

Meanwhile, on the Southbound way, there will be entry slip road closures from Junction 14 to 15 from 5am on Saturday to 5am on Sunday.

Also on the Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 as well as an entry slip road closure at Junction 27, both from 9pm to 6am.

Finally, the Junction 19 exit and entry slip roads will be closed from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex Junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, October 29 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be entry slip road closures from Junction 14 to 15 from 5am on Sunday to 5am on Monday.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 25 to 26 from 9pm to 6am and an entry slip road closure at Junction 19 from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex Junctions on this day.