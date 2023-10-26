The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering most of south Essex – including Southend, Basildon, and Thurrock. Some areas further north, like the outskirts of Chelmsford, are also included.

The 30-hour warning is in force for all of Saturday and until 6am on Sunday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Heavy rain and thundery showers in central southern and southeast England



Saturday 0000 – Sunday 0600



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gpJdKTnivs — Met Office (@metoffice) October 26, 2023

Forecasters warned “spray and flooding” could create difficult driving conditions and cause some road closures.

The latest forecast predicts heavy and, at times, thundery showers will hit the county over the weekend, merging into longer spells of rain.

The Met Office says 15-30mm of rain is likely but warned 50-70mm of rainfall is possible in coastal areas.