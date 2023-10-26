RAIN could cause “power cuts and loss of other services” in south Essex over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering most of south Essex – including Southend, Basildon, and Thurrock. Some areas further north, like the outskirts of Chelmsford, are also included.
The 30-hour warning is in force for all of Saturday and until 6am on Sunday.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) October 26, 2023
Heavy rain and thundery showers in central southern and southeast England
Saturday 0000 – Sunday 0600
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gpJdKTnivs
Forecasters warned “spray and flooding” could create difficult driving conditions and cause some road closures.
The latest forecast predicts heavy and, at times, thundery showers will hit the county over the weekend, merging into longer spells of rain.
The Met Office says 15-30mm of rain is likely but warned 50-70mm of rainfall is possible in coastal areas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel