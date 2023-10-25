The popular shopping has seen a pop-up and permanent new addition added to the site.

Swedish company Happy Socks has converted the seasonal Havaianas store which began selling the brand’s range of flip flops, sandals and slippers in January this year.

Since last year, Braintree Village has been home to the unique multi-seasonal store which flips between Havaianas and Happy Socks according to the seasons.

Founded in 2008, Swedish company Happy Socks has become the ultimate destination for sustainable, fashionable socks.

Inside the new Happy Socks store (Image: N/A)

The new store will feature a selection of Swedish hosiery designs inspired by everything from art and fashion to pop culture and foodie favourites.

As well as this, Gant has opened a temporary pop-up store.

Nestled between Kids Around and Crew Clothing Co, Gant is the original American lifestyle brand with European sophistication, offering clothing, accessories and home furnishings for men, women and kids.

The new Gant store in Braintree Village (Image: N/A)

Born in 1949 on the campuses of American East Coast universities and raised in Europe, Gant enjoys a global presence in more than 70 markets, 750 stores and 4,000 selected retailers.

The shopping destination welcomed Happy Socks on October 19.

Gant opened just two days later on October 21, and is set to remain open until the end of December.

Inside Braintree Village's Gant store (Image: N/A)

Braintree Village centre director Josef O’Sullivan said: “We’re delighted to welcome Happy Socks and Gant to Braintree Village, just in-time for the festive season.

“In the run up to Christmas, the new offering from both stores makes them the perfect addition to our retail line-up, providing guests with a huge range of discounted products which will make the perfect presents this year.”

The two shops are not the only additions coming for the festive season.

The Essex shopping outlet has opened ticket sales for its new ice rink.

This will be the first time in its 24-year history that Braintree Village has offered guests an ice rink experience, and work has already begun on constructing the 50m by 30m rink.

It will be undercover offering all-weather skating for eight weeks over the festive season, including Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The pre-bookable 45-minute sessions include skate hire, and skating aids and clip-on bob skates will be on offer to ensure mini skaters stay steady as they skate.

There will also be a range of sessions offered to suit everyone’s needs, including disco sessions, quiet sessions, parent and toddler sessions and exclusive hire for private events. The ice rink will also be accessible for wheelchair users.

For more details and for tickets, visit: www.braintree.icetickets.co.uk