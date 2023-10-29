It showed there had been 581 incidents across Essex since 2020.

The highest number of incidents was recorded at the St Clare’s Catholic Primary School in Clacton, but of the other areas in the top ten for near-misses, three were in the county ward of Shrub End and Berechurch.

The crossing outside Iceni Academy in Layer Road was the location for 21 incidents in the year from October 2022 to September 2023.

During a one-year period from 2021 to 2022, 16 incidents were recorded outside Cherry Tree Primary School.

As many as 15 were recorded in a 12-month period from 2021 to 2022 at the crossing site outside St George’s Primary School in Mersea Road.

It has led to calls for crossing guards to be handed bodycams after figures revealed dozens of near misses with cars.

At a meeting at County Hall, county councillor for Shrub End and Berechurch, David Harris, called for the introduction of the technology.

As well as expressing his concern about the number of incidents, which includes drivers ignoring a crossing guard, Mr Harris said bodycams should be fitted to crossing guards’ jackets so offenders could be identified and caught.

He said: “It’s shocking, really.

“What I have asked the portfolio holder to do is to invest in some bodycams; they are used by police, security staff, and professionals in shops to record data so you can cut back on those incidents.

“My grandchildren need to safe, and my children need to safe taking them to school and the crossing guards need to be safe.”

Mr Harris added he was “horrified” to see that three roads in his division featured in the top ten roads Essex-wide for the number of near-misses involving crossing guards.

He said: “I am so horrified to see we were among the highest in the county, those people are needed to keep children safe in a designated area.

“The publicity would help drivers take care when it comes to school crossing patrols.”