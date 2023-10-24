Essex Police is investigating reports of a woman being assaulted close to the Chelmer Village area of Chelmsford.

Officers were called to an address, close to Chelmer Village on Saturday, October 21.

Police are looking to speak to Jordan Duff in connection with the incident.

Police: officers are looking to speak to Jordan Duff (Image: Essex Police)

He is said to have connections to Colchester, Chelmsford, Clacton and Harlow.

He is described as about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short black hair, and occasionally has short facial hair.

He also has tattoos including the word ‘KILL’ on the left side of his neck and ‘RIP’ on his right arm.

Detective Inspector Scott Kingsnorth said: “We are taking this extremely seriously and officers have remained in the area over the weekend to carry out this investigation.”

Incident: Jordan Duff wanted after reports of assault (Image: Essex Police)

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Our officers want to speak to Jordan Duff in connection with an attempted rape close to the Chelmer Village area of Chelmsford.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“If you see Jordan, do not approach him and call 999, quoting incident 526 of Saturday 21 October.”