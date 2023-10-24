The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering the whole of Essex.

The warning is in force between 6pm today and 10am tomorrow.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across southeast and central southern England



Tuesday 1800 – Wednesday 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Z3xXoohipB — Met Office (@metoffice) October 24, 2023

Forecasters suggested “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely” and warned “spray and flooding on roads” will probably make journey times longer.

The latest forecast predicts scattered showers will become more frequent before a longer spell of rain develops this evening.

The Met Office says 15-20mm of rain is likely but warned 50-60mm of rainfall is possible in the wettest spots.