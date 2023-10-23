Essex Police's Serious Crime Directorate launched an investigation on Wednesday, September 22 following an armed robbery at a service station in Cambridge Road.

On Friday, October 20 two men were arrested in connection with the investigation and have since been charged.

Grant Bolden, 39, of Hunters Way, Saffron Walden, has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, racially aggravated intentional harassment, possession of a bladed article in a public place, having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft from a shop and two counts of robbery.

Jack Knight, 44, of Meadow Close, Dunmow, has been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place, having an imitation firearm with an intent to commit an indictable offence, theft from a shop and robbery.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court today (Monday, October 23).

Detective Inspector Frazer Low said: "I would like to thank the public for their support following a media appeal we issued around this investigation.

"This investigation has remained a priority and our officers worked quickly to facilitate these arrests and charge two people in connection with these offences."