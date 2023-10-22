Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition which impacts many people across the UK. Adults and children with the condition may have difficulty concentrating, act impulsively and appear restless.

NHS figures show 5,904 patients received ADHD medication in the mid and south Essex NHS area in the three months to June.

This was a rise from 4,852 patients during the same period last year, and a jump of 64 per cent from 3,609 in the spring of 2020.

The ADHD Foundation said the condition has been significantly underdiagnosed – particularly among women - and attributes the increase in prescribing to "rebalancing" the underdiagnosis.

The rise comes amid a shortage of key drugs used to treat the condition.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We are aware of supply issues affecting medicines used for the management of ADHD due to increased global demand...

"We continue to work closely with the respective manufacturers to resolve the issues as soon as possible and to ensure patients have continuous access to ADHD medicines in the UK."