The individual, who has not been identified, is alleged to have been involved in a brutal attack at Charing Cross Underground Station.

The victim was sitting on a bench at the platform at 5.45am on May 7 when four suspects approached and attacked him.

He suffered GBH level injuries, including fractures, and was robbed of property belonging to him. The four suspects left on a tube train minutes later.

Appeal - the man wanted by police (Image: Crimestoppers/British Transport Police)

Help - do you recognise the man in this picture? (Image: Crimestoppers/British Transport Police)

A statement on Crimestoppers’ website reads: “The male pictured in this appeal has not yet been identified and any help to identify the male is sought”.

He is described as a slim man with dark hair and an ethnic appearance of Afro-Caribbean.

The individual is wanted on suspicion of robbery of personal property by the British Transport Police.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.