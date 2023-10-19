Greater Anglia said some train lines in Essex were blocked after an incident between Romford and Shenfield on Wednesday evening.

Police officers have now confirmed there was a fatality at Harold Wood station.

Scene - Harold Wood station (Image: Sunil060902/Wikimedia Commons)

A British Transport Police spokesman confirmed: "Officers were called to Harold Wood station shortly after 7.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

