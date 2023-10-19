A PERSON died after being hit by a train at a station in Essex.
Greater Anglia said some train lines in Essex were blocked after an incident between Romford and Shenfield on Wednesday evening.
Police officers have now confirmed there was a fatality at Harold Wood station.
A British Transport Police spokesman confirmed: "Officers were called to Harold Wood station shortly after 7.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
If you're struggling, you can call Samaritans for free day or night, 365 days a year, on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.
