The 20-year-old actor and model is competing in this year's series of the BBC ballroom dance programme alongside the likes of Layton Williams and Zara McDermott.

However, fans noted that he appeared rather "deflated" as he took to the dancefloor alongside his professional partner Dianne Buswell.

The pair performed the tango to David Bowie's Fashion but when they received mixed reviews from the BBC judges, many became concerned.

Bobby Brazier reveals why he was 'deflated' on Strictly Come Dancing last week

Speaking with Claudia Winkleman about how he was feeling about his performance, Bobby Brazier admitted: "It's been emotional. So, so emotional. All week. But closing the show is a great privilege."

Dianne Buswell added: "It was really difficult. I pushed you [Bobby] musically. That song is not easy to hear and you worked so hard to be able to hear the music.

She said: "But he's just been a massive rock this week so thank you," before hugging the celebrity as she held back tears.

On Wednesday, Strictly It Takes Two host Janette Manrara asked Bobby: "You looked a little bit deflated though, after you got the judge's comments, why is that? What was going through your head?"

Bobby agreed, replying: "Yeah, I was proper [deflated]. I think it had less to do with the judges' comments. I was actually quite happy with the judges' comments. Strictly is a journey and I think I was just very tired and glad to have done the Tango and put that all behind me."

Bobby and Dianne have quickly become fan favourites on the BBC show with some predicting that the couple will snatch the Glitterball Trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays from 6:35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.