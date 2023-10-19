In September 2023 Aldi revealed plans to open 500 new stores across the UK, including 20 before the end of 2023.

The plan is said to be part of a two-year £1.3 billion investment into expansion and would see the supermarket giant's UK portfolio grow to 1,500 stores.

But despite outlining proposed sites where it would like to build - including in Cardiff, Oxford, Twickenham and Birmingham - it had not revealed the location of any new stores. Until now.

Carlos for tea? Better let Dom know 🍕 pic.twitter.com/bNhiarDe2C — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) October 9, 2023

New Aldi stores opening in the UK in 2023

Aldi has now revealed the first 12 stores it will open as part of the planned 500, according to Retail Gazette.

The 12 new Aldi stores opening before the end of 2023 are:

Chip Lane, Taunton

Lees Road, Oldham

Pompey Centre Retail Park, Portsmouth

Portrack Lane, Stockton

Fforestfach Retail Park, Swansea

Farnborough Gate, Farnborough

Becket Way, West Bridgford

Causeway Park, Staines-upon-Thames

Gateway Retail Park, Reading

Alvis Retail Park, Coventry

Broadway Green, Chadderton

Westway Retail Park, Cumbernauld

Real Estate Director at Aldi UK, George Brown, said: “We’re welcoming more and more customers through our doors each week, which is why we’re investing in new stores up and down the country to bring our great value groceries to even more people and meet the growing demand for Aldi.

“Shoppers know they’ll always get more for their money when they shop with us, and we’re confident Aldi’s success will continue to grow.”