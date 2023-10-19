Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Capone

Capone (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Dutch Shepherd

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Capone you can view their full profile here.

Capone came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as a stray, and the centre is unsure if he has lived in a home environment before.

Ideally, he would find an experienced adult-only home that understands the needs and behaviours of Dutch Shepherds.

Capone loves nothing more than being sociable and going on walks with other dogs as well as being mixed off lead with another dog.

Therefore, he is looking for a suitably matched dog friend who will help continue his positive socialisation around others.

Mya

Mya (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Mya you can view their full profile here.

Mya is a sensitive and special sighthound who is timid around new people at first but will become affectionate once she gets to know you.

She is described as a "pleasure to walk and go on adventures with" as she travels very well.

Mya walks well on a loose lead and is good with passing traffic but large lorries can worry her.

Danaher Animal Home suspects she hasn't lived in a home before so will need to be given plenty of time to adjust to such an environment.

Zoe

Zoe (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - 10 years old

Breed - DSH

Colour - Tabby

If you want to adopt Zoe you can view their full profile here.

Zoe is a cat who is described as being very shy at first but will tend to open up given time.

She is "affectionate and loves having a cuddle" and also adores a chin scratch.

At first, she would prefer to not be overly handled in the home until she has properly settled in.

Zoe would prefer a quiet home to move into as well as one without any other pets.

Marjoram and Basil

Marjoram and Basil (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Marjoram) and Male (Basil)

Age - Adult

Breed - English Mix (Marjoram) and Lionhead cross (Basil)

Colour - Brown/Grey

If you want to adopt Marjoram and Basil you can view their full profile here.

Marjoram and Basil are on the lookout for a home together as they are described as "truly inseparable".

Danaher Animal Home says: "If you have the marital home these newly weds are looking for and could help give them the honeymoon they deserve please submit and interest form for them and hopefully we'll give this Mr and Mrs the best happy ever after of all time."

They are listed as being suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.