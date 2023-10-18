Jennifer Adelle, an on-call firefighter at Epping Fire Station, had been making her way home from her primary role as a masseuse when her neighbour caught her attention to ask her for help.

After getting into her neighbour’s car, Ms Adelle was taken to a nearby home where a woman had gone into labour.

Describing the experience, Ms Adelle said her training as a firefighter – which included a casualty care course – meant she was well-prepared to handle the emergency.

She said: “The lady was on the floor pushing and the first thing I said was, ‘don't push’.

“When I got closer, I could see the baby's head, so I told her to push when she was having a contraction.

“Thankfully, it was a very quick delivery and the baby cried straight away, which was a good sign.

“I had him in my arms for 10 minutes or so before the paramedics arrived.”

Once the paramedics had arrived, Ms Adelle was able to pass the situation over to the paramedics.

She added: “After the paramedic came in, I made sure everyone was OK and left; I was covered in blood and needed to get cleaned up.”

Only days later, Ms Adelle saw the mother and her new-born baby in Epping High Street.

“The mum waved and said thank you; it was good to see they were well."

Ms Adelle said she is appreciative of the support she is receiving as part of the fire brigade.

“I'm always grateful for my team's support and guidance, they help me every day to feel more confident," she added.

Crew manager Tony Wakelin congratulated Ms Adelle and said it showed how being an on-call firefighter is a 24/7 job.

He said: “Well done to Jennifer for staying so calm in a very pressured situation.

“Bringing a new life into the world is extraordinary and very few people will ever get the opportunity; I’m glad she put her training into practice.

“This demonstrates that being an on-call firefighter is not a 9 to 5 job, you are always ready to help your community.”