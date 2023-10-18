The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind covering eastern part of Essex.

The warning is in force for 24 hours, from 12pm on Friday to 12pm on Saturday.

The areas affected include Frinton, Clacton, Harwich and Brightlingsea, as well as south Essex areas like Shoebury and Southend.

Forecasters say it is “likely some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves”.

They added: “Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely and there will probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.”

The latest weather warning comes on top of a yellow weather warning for rain throughout the whole of Friday.

Storm Babet could cause “fast-flowing or deep floodwater” in Essex, weather forecasters have warned.

Lasting from 6am to 8pm, the Met has said there could be a six to 12 hour period of heavy rain in parts of southeast England.

Forecasters said there is a chance of 30-50mm widely across parts of Sussex, Kent and Essex and a small chance of as much as 75 mm in a few places.