The supermarket giant has teamed up with BrewDog, bringing the brewery on board as an official Reward Partner for Tesco Clubcard.

This means shoppers will be able to use their points to save money on pints at almost any BrewDog in the UK.

The partnership makes the craft brewery the only current bar or restaurant to offer beer/food in exchange for a Clubcard Reward Partner code.

Every 50p worth of vouchers can be turned into £1.00 to spend at BrewDog bars, meaning just 300 points equates to £6 off ice-cold pints. With 150 points, Clubcard members will see a reduction of over 50% on many of BrewDog’s iconic brews.

The offer will be available at all BrewDogs across the UK, with the exception of:

Edinburgh Airport

Hull

Huddersfield

Bradford

Upminster

Founder of BrewDog, James Watt said: “With an existing customer base of over 21 million active Clubcard members, we’re delighted to be the only restaurant Partner to offer pints in return for points.

“Everyone is feeling the cost-of-living squeeze, so if we can help people with the cost of our beer where possible, you can bet your pint on it that we will.”

The partner codes can be used on alcoholic drinks when purchased with food, for a maximum of two alcoholic drinks per person.

For example, if you order three alcoholic drinks with your meal, you would be able to redeem your partner code against two of the drinks and your meal but would need to pay for one of your drinks using cash or card.

Partner codes can be used on all non-alcoholic drinks with no limits.