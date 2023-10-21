The leaves turn golden, the darkness sets in earlier in the evenings, and it is MUCH colder outside.

Summer may be over, but there are still opportunities to jet off somewhere else for some desired sun.

And with the October half-term approaching, it's not too late to take a last-minute break and enjoy some autumn sunshine before winter sets in.

Stansted has selected 11 easy-to-reach destinations from the Essex airport where summer lasts until late autumn.

Dubai

Emirates offers non-stop flights from London Stansted to Dubai twice a day (Image: N/A)

Average high temperature in October is 36ºC. Sea temperature 31ºC. Daily sunshine average ten hours.

With direct flights from Stansted, Dubai is less than seven hours away from the UK and has something for everyone. Whatever type of holiday you're looking for, you'll find it in Dubai. Beach lovers will be spoilt for choice with a variety of glamorous resorts, beach clubs, and public beaches. If discovering the history and culture of your destination is a priority, you’ll love the atmospheric souks and preserved historic streets at the mouth of Dubai Creek, where the city began.

Emirates offers non-stop flights from London Stansted to Dubai twice a day. Flight time - 7h

Fuerteventura

Average high temperature in October is 26ºC. Sea temperature 22ºC. Daily sunshine average seven hours.

This ancient paradise offers sun, seafood, and sensational shopping. Miles and miles of world-famous beaches grace this island, which boasts lush tropical gardens and breath-taking volcanic scenery.

Fly direct with Jet2. Flight time – 4h 20m

Gran Canaria

Average high temperature in October is 26ºC. Sea temp 23ºC. Daily sunshine average seven hours.

Known for its sun, sea, and beaches, Gran Canaria is a popular holiday destination for British holidaymakers. The northern city of Las Palmas hosts many authentic bars, restaurants, and beaches that are less crowded with tourists than in the south of the island. Despite Gran Canaria's numerous microclimates, its weather is generally excellent throughout the year, even in its more mountainous areas.

Fly direct with Jet2, TUI and Ryanair. Flight time – 4h 30m

Lanzarote

Fly direct to from Stansted to Lanzarote with Jet2 and Ryanair (Image: N/A)

Average high temperature in October is 27ºC. Sea temperature 22ºC. Daily sunshine average seven hours.

Arrecife, the capital of Lanzarote, is a refreshing and welcoming destination for visitors, with plenty of local sights and astonishingly beautiful beaches. The beautiful port city on the eastern coast of the island is surrounded by a treasure trove of historic architecture, while the variety of museums and historic buildings never fail to entice history-buffs away from the beautiful beaches...at least for a while.

Fly direct with Jet2 and Ryanair. Flight time – 4h 10m

Tenerife

Average high temperature in October is 25ºC. Sea temperature 24ºC. Daily sunshine average seven hours.

Tenerife is the perfect destination if you're looking for a beach break that's filled with fun, excitement, and a great quality of life. Tenerife's long heritage as a beach destination has made it one of the most popular Canary Islands, but it offers so much more, including excellent shopping and dining facilities and a busy music calendar all year round.

Fly direct with Jet2, TUI and Ryanair. Flight time – 4h 30m

Madeira

Average high temperature in October is 23ºC. Sea temperature 23ºC. Daily sunshine average six hours.

With its lush tropical climate, botanical gardens, and beautiful levadas, this lush island is perfect year-round destination. With its mighty mountain landscape, you can find all kinds of sports both on and off dry land, although when you need a rest, there are a fair few laid-back lidos. Its vibrant capital, Funchal, is home to chic bars and boutique stores.

Fly direct with Jet2 and Ryanair. Flight time – 3h 50m

Crete (Heraklion)

Average high temperature in October is 23ºC. Sea temperature 23ºC. Daily sunshine average seven hours.

The classic Greek island escape, Heraklion is an impressive city wonderfully positioned to benefit from the vast, sparkling views of the Aegean Sea. Local independent stores and restaurants abound, offering the perennially delicious selection of Greek dishes and one-of-a-kind trinkets, while the more adventurous can indulge in the local hiking, rock climbing and water sports.

Fly direct with Jet2 and Tui. Flight time – 4h 10m

Turkey (Antalya)

Fly direct to Antalya with Jet2, Pegasus Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Tui (Image: N/A)

Average high temperature in October is 26ºC. Sea temperature 25ºC. Daily sunshine average eight hours.

A thriving Turkish city on the Mediterranean coast blends traditional charm and modern style. Its bars, clubs, and hotels cater to the needs of international partygoers, while the internationally renowned Aspendos amphitheatre hosts ballets and operas year-round.

Fly direct with Jet2, Pegasus Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Tui. Flight time – 4h 20m

Cyprus (Laranca)

Average high temperature in October is 27ºC. Sea temperature 24ºC. Daily sunshine average six hours.

Holidays in Larnaca are laid-back and multi-faceted. Divers' paradise, all-out party resort and chilled-out resort town, it has enough to keep everyone happy... as well as a climate that extends the summer season.

Fly direct with Jet2. Flight time – 4h 40m

Morocco (Marrakech)

Average high temperature in October is 28ºC (Agadir) & 29ºC (Marrakech) Sea temperature 21ºC (Agadir). Daily sunshine average eight hours.

Agadir has become the go-to destination for those looking to experience modern Morocco. Visitors can enjoy the sunny rays of this idyllic climate on the white sandy beaches that connect this precious piece of Morocco with the Atlantic Ocean.

Under the warm rays of the Moroccan sun, Marrakech has long been a top city break destination for anyone interested in exploring Morocco to the fullest. Known for its labyrinth-like markets stretching for miles in every direction, this city of traders offers everything from beautifully woven rugs to mounds of vibrant spices to some of the best street food you've ever tasted. You'll find tons of great restaurants, cafes, and even cocktail bars to relax while taking in the marvellous architecture and welcoming Moroccan culture.

Fly direct with Ryanair. Flight time – 3h 40m

Head of brand and marketing at Stansted Neringa Ohrstrom said: “While the main summer getaway may be over, many of us are still looking to grab some last-minute sunshine before the onset of winter.

"Thanks to the wide choice of destinations, great value and ease of access on offer at London Stansted, it’s certainly not too late to head off and hit the beaches and enjoy a great autumn break from your local airport.”