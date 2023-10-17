Police were called to a service station on Cambridge Road shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday, September 27.

Two suspects entered the garage and threatened the staff before stealing cigarettes and alcohol.

Police are now appealing for the public's help to identify the men pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises them should get in touch with Essex Police quoting reference number 1505 of 27 September.

You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/, contact Essex Police via their live chat service - which is available Monday to Friday - or call the non-emergency number 101.