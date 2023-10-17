The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering the whole of Essex.

The warning is in force from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Saturday.

Forecasters warned of a “small change of fast-flowing or deep floodwater” and that communities could be “cut off by flooded roads”.

⚠️ Yellow weather warnings updated ⚠️



Rain across the UK Wednesday through to Saturday



— Met Office (@metoffice) October 17, 2023

Homes and businesses across the county could flood, while the Met Office also warned of a “slight change of power cuts and loss of other services”.

Difficult driving conditions and road closures are also expected.

The latest forecast predicts a period of “heavy, prolonged and potentially disruptive rainfall” while the weather warning is in force.

The Met Office says 20-40mm of rain is expected.

When will Storm Babet hit?





The second named storm of the season will last from Wednesday until Saturday, the Met Office said, and is expected to cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

Parts of England can expect more than 100mm of rainfall during the week with some isolated areas facing up to 150mm.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings ahead of Storm Babet (Image: PA)

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said: “A disruptive period of weather is on the way.

“There’s some high totals (of rain) which have the potential to disrupt travel plans… possibility of power cuts as well as the obvious risk of flooding.

“As you look at Wednesday, the first pulse of rain is looking to particularly influence Northern Ireland, Wales and the southwest of England, and into Thursday.

“But it’s as you move from Thursday and into the week that shift very much focuses more towards central and eastern Scotland, but also some central and eastern areas of England as well.”

'More Storm Babet weather warnings could be announced'





He added that further weather warnings are likely to be announced by the Met Office in the coming days.

David Morgan, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Storm Babet will bring heavy rain and high winds across Scotland from Wednesday evening, starting in the south west before moving across to the north east through Thursday and into the weekend.

“Flood alerts and warnings will be issued as required, and we continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7.”

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has urged the public to exercise “extreme caution,” particularly along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.