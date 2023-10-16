The 41-year-old dancer, who competed in series 17 and 19 of the BBC ballroom programme, became a parent for the first time earlier this month.

The well-known Strictly star and 24-year-old Love Island contestant also shared the news that they had become engaged in April.

Strictly and Love Island stars Neil Jones and Chyna Mills share cute reason for baby's name

Posting on the popular social media platform Instagram, Neil Jones shared an image of the baby's feet alongside a caption reading: "Our hearts are so full."

The BBC star and Love Island's Chyna Mills said that the baby is named after the Cuban capital of Havana, explaining: "Cuba is the home of dance and very multicultural so it was perfect; it sums us up."

Sharing his future wishes for his daughter, the Strictly Come Dancing star told Hello! Magazine: "It would be amazing if she wants to be a dancer, but she can be whatever she wants to be.

"Although she has to be a Liverpool supporter – that's non-negotiable. She's got a little football kit already."

When appearing on Strictly Come Dancing last week, Claudia Winkleman shared with the audience: "Can we just say a massive congratulations to Neil and your partner Chyna you have had a brand new baby girl!"

A smiling Neil Jones responded: "I can't stop smiling, it’s the best feeling in the world…Better than a 10 from Craig!"

Tess Daly added: "Congrats Neil, we are sending you all of our love."