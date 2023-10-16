The automatic one-off £150 payment will help eligible, low-income homes with the cost of their energy bills over the winter.

To qualify for the Warm Home Discount, customers must have an account with one of the participating electricity suppliers and claim either the Guarantee Credit portion of Pension Credit or, if they have high energy costs, a different ‘qualifying benefit’ such as the Savings Credit portion of Pension Credit, Universal Credit or Housing Benefit.

These are the energy suppliers participating in the scheme:

Affect Energy (now part of Octopus Energy)

Boost Energy

British Gas (including Scottish Gas)

Bulb (now part of Octopus Energy)

Co-op Energy (now part of Octopus Energy)

E (gas and electricity)

E.on Next

Ecotricity

EDF Energy

Good Energy

Octopus Energy

Outfox the Market

Ovo Energy

Rebel Energy

Sainsbury's Energy

Scottish Power

Shell Energy

So Energy

SSE (now part of Ovo Energy)

SSE Southern Electric (now part of Ovo)

SSE Scottish Hydro (now part of Ovo)

SSE Swalec (now part of Ovo Energy)

Tomato Energy

Tru Energy

Utilita

Utility Warehouse

100Green (previously Green Energy UK)

Those who qualify for the Warm Home Discount in England and Wales will receive a letter from explaining the discount and instructions on what they need to do next, while customers in Scotland will need to apply directly with their energy supplier as soon as possible.

Amazon Alexa energy saving tips

Families can now also access energy saving tips through their Amazon Alexa from today, after the government relaunched a public information campaign that saved homes an estimated £120 million last year.

Through a free collaboration between the government and Amazon, anyone asking Alexa how to reduce their energy bill will now receive the latest government advice on preparing their home for winter and using less energy in the long-term - which could save at least £100 a year.

This experience will be available via Amazon Echo devices and on mobiles via the free Alexa app.

Phrases which will prompt Alexa include “Alexa, give me some energy saving tips”, “Alexa, give me tips to conserve energy” and “Alexa, give me tips to get ready for winter”.

There are six low-to-no cost actions that collectively could save a typical household as much as £100 off their energy bill, with more advice available online.

The six measures are:

Reducing boiler flow temperature to 60 degrees, saving up to £60 per year

Getting your boiler serviced to prevent costly and unexpected repairs

Bleeding radiators to remove air pockets and improve their efficiency

Turning down radiators in rooms not being used, saving up to £50 per year

Washing clothes at 30 degrees, saving up to £20 per year

Installing an energy efficient showerhead, saving up to £40 per year

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Claire Coutinho said: “Energy prices are down 55 per cent since their peak, but we know many families are still facing pressures. That is why we are continuing to provide financial support, including targeted help, such as the £150 Warm Home Discount, for those most in need.

“There are also some small, simple things families can do to keep their bills down - from reducing the boiler flow temperature to turning off radiators in rooms not being used, it all adds up.

“Our collaboration with Amazon’s Alexa will help to make these tips easier to access as we relaunch our energy saving tips campaign, which helped families across the UK save around £120 million last winter.

Minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability Amanda Solloway added: “We want everyone to be able to take easy steps this winter to save money on their energy bills. By following tips such as reducing boiler flow temperature, or washing clothes at a lower temperature, families could save at least £100 a year.

“And our Warm Home Discount will mean that over three million households receive more targeted support to help with the cost of energy.”