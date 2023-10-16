Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has announced a new UK tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band's Definitely Maybe album.
The popular 1994 album included iconic hits like Rock 'n' Roll Star, Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Supersonic.
The exciting news was announced on the social media platform Instagram with the singer saying: "DEFINITELY MAYBE 30 YEARS 2024 UK and Ireland tour on sale this Friday, 9am BST. Featuring the entire album played in full as well as select b sides from the era."
How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's 2023 Definitely Maybe UK tour
Tickets will go on general sale from Friday, October 20th from 9am (British Standard Time) on the Gigs and Tours website.
See all the dates for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe UK tour in 2024
Here are all the tour dates for former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher's 2024 UK tour in celebration of the Definitely Maybe album:
- Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena
- Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena
- Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2
- Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2
- Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2
- Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
- Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena
- Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena
- Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
Find out more about the Liam Gallagher UK tour on the Gigs and Tours website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here