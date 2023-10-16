Grimes, who hails from Dublin, is part of the singing due Jedward along with brother John.

The pair rose to fame after appearing on the sixth series of X Factor back in 2009 where they finished sixth behind winner Joe McElderry and runner-up Olly Murs.

X Factor star Edward Grimes involved in attempted mugging

Grimes, who turns 32 on Monday (October 16), revealed on social media on Saturday (October 14) that two masked men had attempted to mug him while out in London.

Be careful everyone Two masked guys tried to mug me on bikes as I was talking on the phone! Obviously shaken but was not expecting it! Seems like it’s happening all over London. — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 14, 2023

Grimes, describing the experience, added: "Felt my wrist and arm being grabbed from behind it all happened so fast and didn’t have John next to me!

"Just would hate this to happen to anyone else and being made feel vulnerable."

Fans share support for X Factor star after attempted mugging

Jedward fans have rushed to support Grimes following the incident, even sharing their own similar experiences.

One follower, replying to Grimes' post on X, commented: "It's becoming a thing. Often a motorbike not a bike.

"They run over the victim's feet so s/he can't run after them, then grab the phone. We know of a couple of people this has happened to. Hope you guys are ok."

Another fan added: "Jeeez I hope you’re alright! A guy on a bike tried to do that to my sister too-luckily she was near home but so scary! Stay safe x."

A third person said: "Please stay Safe Gorgeous xxxx."

While a fourth person replied: "Omg i hope you are okay thank you for spreading awareness. Stay safe, sending you lots of hugs."