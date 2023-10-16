The supermarket has issued a recall of its Ready Set Cook Teriyaki Beef Stir Fry because it contains wheat (gluten) not mentioned on the label.

As a result, the product is a health risk for anyone with coeliac disease or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

The affected products come in pack sizes of 500g, and the recall impacts all use by dates up to and including October 22.

Saturday 14 October - @AldiUK Update 1: Aldi GB recalls Ready Set Cook Teriyaki Beef Stir Fry because #FoodAllergy https://t.co/NYPgpI5WMW pic.twitter.com/N2hmArdoB7 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 14, 2023

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned anyone with allergies, intolerances or coeliac disease not to eat the product.

A spokesman said: “Aldi GB is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund. For more information, please visit help.aldi.co.uk or call customer services on 0800 042 0800.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.