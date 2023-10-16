The star, who has fronted the show since 2009, announced her intention to step down in a statement to fans.

She said she was making a "difficult goodbye" but thanked her "loyal and supportive viewers".

ITV looking to hire two 'heavyweight' presenters to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning

However, ITV bosses are reportedly looking to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning with two "heavyweight" presenters.

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway from Good Morning Britain are apparently front of the pack to take on the flagship show, according to a show insider.

The source told the Mail Online: "Ben and Kate are adored by the public when they host together. Fans love them.

"While the bosses love Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson, they know they need someone more heavyweight. Kate is a journalist yet is also funny and warm."

Emma and Matt Willis, comedian Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper as well as Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy are also in the running to take over presenting duties.

Beyond the presenters, it is reported that ITV is looking for a complete revamp of the show.

Another source said: "Holly’s decision to leave has sent shockwaves through the corridors of power at ITV, but the feeling now is that change must be made — and this is the impetus needed.

"This Morning boss Martin Frizell will continue to lead the charge and is working tirelessly to give viewers what they want — a warm, buzzy, feel-good magazine show, marshalled by two fresh new anchors."