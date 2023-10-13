Cricketing legend Alastair Cook, 38, has announced his retirement from professional cricket.

The star, who grew up in Maldon retired from Test cricket in 2018 and went on to play five more seasons with Essex.

His contract at Chelmsford has expired and he is not looking to extend it.

He started his career at just eight years old playing for Wickham Bishops and said he is ending his career “with a strange feeling of sadness mixed with pride”.

He holds many cricketing records including being England’s all-time leading run-scorer and playing 159 Test caps consecutively.

Legend: Alastair celebrating with fans after winning the Ashes series in 2013 (Image: Anthony Devlin/POOL/PA Wire)

In his official statement, Alastair said: “It is not easy to say goodbye. For more than two decades, cricket has been so much more than my job.

“It has allowed me to experience places I never dreamed I would go, be part of teams that have achieved things I would never have thought possible and, most importantly, created deep friendships that will last a lifetime.

“From the eight-year-old boy who first played for Wickham Bishops Under 11s to now, I end with a strange feeling of sadness mixed with pride. Although above all, I am incredibly happy.

“It is the right time for this part of my life to come to an end. I have always given absolutely everything I possibly have to be the best player I could be, but now I want to make way for the new generation to take over.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Essex, the county I joined when I was aged 12.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone at Chelmsford for everything you have given to me.

“All of the fans, members and staff have always been so supportive, patient and generous.

Proud: Alastair Cook in 2018 (Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

“When I ended my international career, I had no idea that I would have five more bonus years playing for Essex.

“I cannot put into words just how much fun we have had during that time.

“For that I want to thank head coach Anthony McGrath, Ryan ten Doeschate and Tom Westley, my two captains during that time, and all of the players.

“I won’t miss strapping on my pads and facing the new ball, but I will miss being in the Eagles’ changing room.

“Playing a full part in the season when Essex won the County Championship in 2019 is one of my favourite achievements in the game.

“I look forward to watching Essex continue to punch above their weight, hopefully winning many more trophies in the coming years.

“Good luck to the England in the World Cup, I look to forward to supporting the team for many years to come.”