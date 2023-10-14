The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust was caring for 76 patients with Covid-19 in hospital as of Sunday, October 8, figures show.

That was up by almost 30 from 47 on the same day the previous week - an increase of more than 60 per cent.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was caring for 51 patients with coronavirus - up from 37 on the previous week.

That is a rise of 37 per cent.

Across England there were 4,414 people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 as of October 8.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with coronavirus has increased by 32 per cent in the last four weeks.