NHS bosses have reported a big rise in the number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospital.
The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust was caring for 76 patients with Covid-19 in hospital as of Sunday, October 8, figures show.
That was up by almost 30 from 47 on the same day the previous week - an increase of more than 60 per cent.
The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was caring for 51 patients with coronavirus - up from 37 on the previous week.
That is a rise of 37 per cent.
Across England there were 4,414 people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 as of October 8.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with coronavirus has increased by 32 per cent in the last four weeks.
