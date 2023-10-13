Essex Trading Standards have shared details after a sex toy was recalled amid fears of a potential risk to customers' health following a report that the toy may “warm up.”
So Divine is recalling their Pearl Vibrating Love Egg due to an “internal fault” where the toy may heat up if the batteries are inserted incorrectly, posting a “safety risk to customers.”
The products batch code is BN2303.
Essex Trading Standards have warned owners to “please don’t use it,” and instead to “return it to the store where it was purchased from for a full refund.
So Divine can be contacted directly for a refund at their number, 01179744111 or emailed at: hello@so-divine.com.
