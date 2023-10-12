Essex housemate Kerry has become the hot topic on X, formally Twitter among fans of the show.

Taking to the social media platform one viewer of Big Brother said: "feels like Kerry is playing up to camera now can't lie."

The accusation comes after Kerry was not happy with her meal during this week's shopping challenge.

She said what she said *zooms off* #BBUK pic.twitter.com/nJ1gaxJVgK — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 11, 2023

In this week's task, Big Brother became Bigbro's corp, with housemates split into three levels, bottoms, middle management and the big wigs.

Kerry was picked as a member of middle management and so got a better lunch than the bottoms, with tofu and beans.

However, the Essex Big Brother housemate was not happy with her meal and was left shouting and screaming over her lunch.

Many Big Brother viewers were upset and angry over Kerry's reaction.

As one viewer said: "Kerry is starting to annoy me she would be so draining to live with."

Another added: "Kerry’s losing her mind bc she doesn’t like peas. Seems like a you problem."

Others suggest that Kerry's action went too far: "I know we are British and it’s our nature to complain but Kerry takes it too far."

Big Brother is on ITV2 and ITVX from 9pm.