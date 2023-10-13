These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15.

Most of the main road closures in Essex will be along the A12 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, October 13 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 12 to 15 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm until 6am the following day.

Meanwhile, on the Southbound way there will be entry slip road closures from Junction 14 to 15 from 5am to 8pm. A specific Junction 15 entry slip road closures will carry on from 8pm until 5am the next day.

Going back to the A12 Northbound way between Junction 25 and 26 there will be a carriageway closure from 9pm until 5am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way on the Dartford Crossing, the West tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way the entry and exit slip roads at Junction 25 will be shut for cyclical maintenance from 11pm to 5am the next day.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, October 14 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 12 to 15 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm until 6am the following day.

Meanwhile, on the Southbound way there will be entry slip road closures from Junction 14 to 15 from 5am to 8pm. A specific Junction 15 entry slip road closures will carry on from 9pm until 6am the next day.

Going back to the A12 Northbound way between Junction 23 and 26 there will be a carriageway closure from 9pm until 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 9.30pm until 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 whilst on the clockwise way there will be a entry slip road closure at Junction 31.

Both of these works will last from 10pm to 5am the next day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, October 15 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be entry slip road closures from Junction 14 to 15 from 5am to 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 26 for ERA Bay Ecology works between 10.30pm and 5am the next day.