- Bomb disposal units have been seen heading towards Stansted Airport
- A flight from Kenya which was destine for Heathrow is understood to have been diverted to the airport after being intercepted by the RAF
- Stansted Airport remains open by Essex Police are on the scene
- Force says it is responding to an 'incident'
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here