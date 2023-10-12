Live

Stansted: Bomb disposal rush to Stansted Airpot

Emergency
By Daniel Rees

  • Bomb disposal units have been seen heading towards Stansted Airport
  • A flight from Kenya which was destine for Heathrow is understood to have been diverted to the airport after being intercepted by the RAF
  • Stansted Airport remains open by Essex Police are on the scene
  • Force says it is responding to an 'incident'

