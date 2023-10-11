HEAVY rain could cause flooding across Essex, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering the whole of Essex.

The warning is in force from 9pm on Thursday and for the whole of Friday.

Forecasters suggested “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely” and warned “spray and flooding on roads” will probably make journey times longer.

The latest forecast predicts heavy and persistent rain will develop through Thursday evening, before affecting much of England and Wales through Friday.

The Met Office says 10-20mm of rain is likely but warned 30-50mm of rainfall is possible in the wettest spots.

“Across the south of the area its possible some thunderstorms may break out, and these could bring 20-30 mm of rainfall in a couple of hours,” it added.