POLICE are looking to speak to a man in connection with a drug investigation.

Officers are looking for 24-year-old Jason Ward in connection with an investigation regarding drug supply.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, stocky build with short dark hair and a beard.

He has links to Braintree, Chelmsford, Colchester and Clacton areas.

A spokesman said: "If you can help us locate Jason Ward, then please get in contact with us."

Reports can be made via the Essex Police website, online live chat or on 101.

If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on X at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.